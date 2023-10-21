Premier supports establishment of Dewan Belia Negeri Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed strong support for the establishment of the Dewan Belia Negeri Sarawak, recognising its potential to engage and empower the state’s young population to contribute innovative ideas for the betterment of their homeland.

During a dialogue held in Kuala Lumpur in connection with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak today, Abang Johari said the proposal to create this programme would be handed over to Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for further action.

“If this programme could provide training to our youths, why not?

“I have handed it over to the minister in charge of youths, Dato (Sri Abdul) Karim, and we will assess its implications.

“Because once you have this, you also have to allocate some budget to establish our leadership,” he said, in response to a participant who asked about his views on whether the youths in Sarawak should have a programme to foster leadership, akin to the models in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Perak.

“This Dewan Belia (youth chamber) can become a channel for us to train our young people, so I welcome this training be given to our people.

“We also have organisations that have been able to provide training to young leaders.

“I was young once too, so now, as an older leader, I train the young so that they can take over, and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) would become stronger for the young,” he added.