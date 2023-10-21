Premier: S’wak in process of calculating cost implications of taking over MASwings

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Sarawak government is currently in the process of calculating the cost implications of taking over MASwings, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We have no option but to form our own small airline in order to accommodate the needs of Sarawakians.

“We are still calculating the cost implication for taking over MASwings and the federal government has agreed for us to take over MASwings but it must fly outside Borneo as well,” he said.

Abang Johari was answering a question by a participant during a public dialogue in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

The participant had voiced his concerns regarding the exorbitant airfares during festive seasons which caused financial distress for many Sarawakians living in the Peninsular.

“InsyaAllah, in the near future, we will get a solution for us to take over MASwings from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and it will be placed under Sarawak. This is one of the ways for us to help,” he said.