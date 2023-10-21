Premier: S’wak prioritises training, development of local talents to address teachers’ shortage in state

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Sarawak government remains committed to addressing the critical shortage of teachers in the state by prioritising the training and development of local talents.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg acknowledged the pressing issue of a severe lack of educators in the state, stating that approximately 3,000 teachers were currently needed to meet the demand.

“To tackle this challenge, the Sarawak government is actively engaged in negotiations with the Ministry of Education to collaborate with education institutions in the state.

“We are focusing on Anak Sarawak who can be trained to become teachers and educate in our schools. This is something we are diligently pursuing,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in response to a question on the issue raised during a public dialogue at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur, held in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak in Kuala Lumpur today.

In addition to strengthening local teacher training programs, Abang Johari revealed that Swinburne University is also playing a pivotal role in this initiative.

The university will provide teacher training for Sarawakian candidates recognised by the Ministry of Education Malaysia.

This partnership aims to increase the number of qualified teachers available for placement in Sarawak’s schools.