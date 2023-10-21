SMK Bintulu, Unimas overall champions for NASA Space Apps Sarawak Hackathon

KUCHING (Oct 21): SMK Bintulu and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) have been crowned overall champions for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Space Apps Sarawak Hackathon 2023.

SMK Bintulu’s team of ‘The Four Elementals’ and UNIMAS’ ‘MakeItReal’, as the winners of the junior and senior category received RM5,000 and RM7,000 respectively, and also certificates and medals.

The award ceremony was conducted during the NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2023’s closing ceremony at i-CATS University College here yesterday.

SMK Methodist of Sibu, meanwhile, won the recently introduced award of ‘Most Active School’ for having the largest number of participants, comprising 30 teams of 106 students.

Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who closed the event, said that the Sarawak Space Apps Challenge was one of the ministry’s initiatives to develop Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talents in Sarawak.

“We hope to nurture our very own Sarawak STEM icons who can provide peer inspiration to our students to discover the many wonders of science and technology,” he said.

“Hopefully one day, they will make Sarawak proud through their own breakthrough research and innovations, to which I hope to see more senior participants in next year’s challenge, particularly from our own institutions of higher learning,” he added.

The NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2023’s closing ceremony yesterday concluded its three years of initiatives, with 48 school roadshows conducted across the state.

The global hackathon was reported to garner 3,936 participants within the region. Notably, 33 per cent of the participants came from suburban and rural districts like Subis, Baram, Sri Aman and Kapit.

Participants had the opportunity to engage in topics like NASA’s asteroid exploration, the Artemis II mission, and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Eleven workshops were also conducted to provide a platform for students to enhance their knowledge and skills in preparation for the hackathon.