S’wak Education official: Straight As does not define meaning of success in life

KUCHING (Oct 21): Not getting all As in school does not define the meaning of success in life, said Sarawak Education Department’s School Management Sector deputy director Les Met.

He said there is a need to shift mindset on how the community defines education.

He said while he understands parents’ intention for children to score good grades in school to secure the future of their children, what they trade off are their children’s dreams, passion, and interests.

Les Met also pointed out that education deserves more acknowledgement than just scoring good grades.

“We don’t look at our child’s ability to get how many A’s in academics, but we see their potential from many aspects.

“Each of our children has different, special potential and the ability to progress,” he said at the Muara Tuang Fiesta Gempak 2023 opening ceremony at Summer Shopping Mall in Kota Samarahan today.

Citing his experience when he and his group were stuck on their way back from Bario to Miri two weeks ago, he said the scenario shows how good grades do not determine and shape a person become self-reliant.

He recollected that it was an excavator machine operator who had saved them during the two hours of that critical situation.

“At that time there was a landslide. So we were there for almost two hours because our vehicle was not able to pass through the area because the logging road was affected by the landslide.

“There, I was accompanied by the delegations from the Federal Education Ministry. These people are all the high-ranking officials from the ministry, and also officers from the District Education Office.

“At the same time, we met one person who works as an excavator machine operator. And because of this person, who has a noble heart, we were able to pass through the area.

“Because of his help, we managed to get through that situation. He helped us to clear the road, until we finally managed to pass through the area.

“And of course, the delegation officials who were with me at that time, are those who are good graders. But we were unable to manage to do something like what the person (excavator machine operator) did to us.

“What I’m trying to convey is that I’m sure the driver isn’t all A’s in academics but he is the one who saved us,” he said, while reiterating that good grades in school is not enough to determine children’s ability to solve problems and achieve success.

“And this doesn’t mean that grades are irrelevant for students’ secure future,” he said.

He said although good grades can be a passport to high-paying jobs and stability, it is always the self-reliance and good attitude that gives children the courage to dream big and pursue their passion.

Thus, Les Met called upon the community, especially parents, to have a better understanding of the meaning of education.

He said this is important especially in developing the potential of children.

“Although they have different abilities, what is important here is we build their ability into capability which at the end of the day, they also can contribute to society.

“We are confident that with the commitment of the parents, and our community, we will be able to develop our children’s potential at school,” he said.