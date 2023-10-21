The power and perils of temptation

ACCORDING to the Collins English Dictionary, ‘temptation’ refers to the feeling ‘when you want to do something or have something even though you know you should avoid it’.

So if temptation is the desire to do something that rationally you know may not be in your best interests to do, why is it so difficult to resist, and most of the time you just go ahead and do it anyway?

In the very first book of the Old Testament in the Bible, in Genesis Chapter 3, 4-5, it was written (of man’s first temptation in the Garden of Eden): “But the serpent said to the woman: ‘You will not surely die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil’.”

Temptation encompasses all faiths and has touched all of mankind so much so that it has become the Holy Grail of man’s search for goodness and purity, and it has become the norm to place those whom we have considered had either resisted the most temptations, or had not succumbed to them have been uplifted to become our heroes, legends, and are recorded in our history books.

But I dare say that not one single human being has ever been either free of any temptation or has not succumbed to at least a few.

Let’s take a look at how temptation has crept like a slippery snake into our own daily lives and how very few of us are able to either identify it or call it by its true name.

It could be something as small or negligible like ‘shall I have that second cup of coffee (or scoop of ice cream)’ to hefty decisions like ‘do I need to upgrade my flat-screen to a 72-inch?’, or ‘should I accept that bribe even though its disguised as something else’.

We were all sneakily inducted into that silent school of temptation from the first day we had started work – our basic instincts of self-preservation had meant that we are always looking out for No 1.

Within a short period of time, we had learned the ropes of how to survive and thrive in office politics and would surely have found out what we could do to be recognised and who we had to impress to further our career paths, other than basically working hard.

From then onwards, it would have been easy to go through the motions of currying favour with the boss; helping him/her in his/her pet projects and even going out of our way to ‘lend a hand’ even after work hours.

The temptation of obtaining that promotion was too great to resist – and after a while, it had become second nature.

However, we do all this at our own personal peril because other co-workers are not fools and would have noticed our ‘subservience to’ and ‘boot-licking of’ the bosses and we would become to them like pariahs and ‘brownnosers’. But most of the time, those who have chosen this path would have cultivated skins as thick as water buffaloes and consciences as murky as mud.

Who cares what others think as long as I keep getting my promotions!

As we grow older and life gets more comfortable and we find ourselves able to afford many luxuries of life, we would tend to be seduced by the more materialistic aspects of life.

Why not a bigger house in a better area? What about that hybrid car, or the new SUV that has just been launched?

Some of the temptations we allow ourselves to think of are of greater value-added items, which could improve our quality of life.

Some are actually worthwhile – no one can argue with you sending your children off overseas for further studies at the best schools, if you could afford it and the children were capable enough.

Neither would anyone dispute with spending extravagantly on a healthy life to improve your overall well-being, or spending lavishly on your elders.

Certainly for many, the temptation to contribute to society and the community at large has often been overlooked. There are many, who without much fanfare or publicity, have donated generously to charities, organisations and institutions of faiths and for these folks, who are thus tempted, they would all be blessed when their time comes.

We all have our own personal demons to deal with throughout our lives. For some, it can be smoking; for others, an overdependence on prescription drugs; there are those struggling with alcoholism, gambling, shopping, so on and so forth.

Who can ever forget those two most infamous shopping addicts – Imelda Marcos of the Philippines, and Rosmah Mansor. They were tempted to buy during their lifetimes (Imelda died in 1989; Rosmah still around) the following – firstly Marcos’ over 3,000 pairs of shoes, 15 mink coats, 508 gowns and 888 handbags. Rosmah had beaten her in value – RM80 million worth of Hermès’ Birkins numbering 288 handbags, 72 luggage bags, as well as 2,435 pieces of expensive jewellery and countless expensive watches.

We, on the other hand, are often guilty of buying stuff that we do not actually need or deemed essential for living – usually it is to do with us trying to ‘keep up with the Joneses’ or impulse-buying.

Nowadays with online shopping, there is a whole new group of shopaholics out there.

If some of us look ourselves in the mirror and ask: ‘How many of the outfits (skirts, dresses, shirts, pants) in my wardrobe do I actually wear regularly – and which ones hanging there that I have only worn once or twice?’, I bet you the answer would mean that you would have to stow away or donate to charity at least half your clothing.

On a more personal basis, I have experienced and have seen friends who struggle with their habits as they try to break them or slowly wean themselves off. These are probably the most problematic temptations that they had got themselves into earlier in life.

It is hard to break the habits of smoking, drinking and gambling. These temptations, over time, have become ingrained into their psyche.

The first step would usually be to join some organisation devoted to them (sadly few, or none exists here); secondly to go about it ‘cold turkey’ – it is a fallacy that these three vices can be ‘slowly reduced’ over a period of time. Most of the time, such method has failed.

The perils of allowing both temptations of cigarettes and alcohol to continue include a sure and certain decline in one’s own state of health; a depletion of one’s personal finances and the angst and attitude changes seen in loved ones, family and friends.

Finding a newer and more revived strength in one’s faith certainly helps, and oftentimes with proper counselling, can do wonders.

I am reminded of that Bible verse from James 1: 12-14: “God blesses those who patiently endure testing and temptation. Afterward they will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him. And remember, when you are being tempted, do not say ‘God is tempting me’.

“God is never tempted to do wrong, and he never tempts anyone else. Temptation comes from our own desires, which entice us and drag us away.”