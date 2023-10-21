Two individuals including teen in Sibu detained during Ops Samseng Jalanan

SIBU (Oct 21): Two individuals, including a 16-year-old teenager, were detained during Ops Samseng Jalanan here on Friday night.

Two motorcycles were also impounded during the operation.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a total of five men were inspected during the operation held along Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and Jalan Teng Ching Hua from 10pm-12.30am.

“The operation was conducted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement today.

During the operation, he said police detected various traffic offences such as no driver’s licence, exhaust modification, no side mirror, fancy plate numbers, faulty lights and underage driving.

Zulkipli advised members of the public to obey traffic rules while driving on the road.

He also advised parents to monitor and be sensitive of their children’s activities so they do not engage in illegal activities.