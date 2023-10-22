50 visit construction site of new St Peter’s Catholic Church in Padungan

KUCHING (Oct 22): A group of 50 enthusiastic participants gathered at the construction site of the new St Peter’s Catholic Church in Padungan for a technical visit organised by the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) Sarawak branch, yesterday.

The event, which began at 9am, offered an exclusive opportunity to explore the ongoing transformation of this iconic place of worship.

Participants were treated to a comprehensive briefing by Fr Vincent Chin, who provided valuable insights into the church’s historical and architectural significance.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the intricate stained glass windows that adorn the church’s interior.

Crafted by Italian artisans Roberto Fasoli and Ernesto Reducci, these 20 exquisite works of art beautifully illuminate the church, recounting significant events in the life of Jesus and chronicling the rich history of the church.

The central piece of this artistic endeavour, a 13×38 feet stained glass window featuring St Peter himself, comes to life when illuminated from within the church, creating a breathtaking visual experience for passers-by and visitors.

The technical visit would not have been possible without the gracious support of the main contractor, Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd, who hosted the event and shared their invaluable insights into construction technology.

RISM Sarawak branch expressed their deepest gratitude to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching for their kindness and generosity in giving permission for this enlightening visit to St Peter’s Catholic Church.

At the end of the visit, RISM Sarawak Branch had the honour of presenting appreciation certificates to Fr Vincent Chin for his excellent briefing and to Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd for hosting the event and sharing their valuable technical insights.

These certificates serve as tokens of gratitude for their significant contributions to the success of this enlightening visit.

This site visit showcased the dedications and visions of all those involved in the construction, ensuring that the new St Peter’s Catholic Church will not only be a place of worship but also a remarkable addition to the cultural and architectural landscape of Kuching.