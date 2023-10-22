A symphony of flavours, textures

IN the ever-changing world of culinary arts, a symphony of flavours and textures unfold when two exceptional chefs come together to curate an unforgettable dining experience like no other.

Chef Anthony Yeoh of Singapore’s Summer Hill and Chef John Lim from Roots Bistronomy in Kuching recently heated up the kitchen of Roots Bistronomy at the Old Courthouse for a one-night four-hand dinner extravaganza, organised in conjunction with the Kita Food Festival that marked its debut in East Malaysia this year.

Often considered a special and exclusive dining event, a four-hand dinner typically refers to a dining experience where two chefs work together to present their gastronomical creations.

At the heart of this four-course dinner, the two chefs each prepared classical and tantalising bistro dishes that they are known for; Chef Yeoh with his penchant for homely Southern French standard-setters, whereas Chef Lim showcased the best of Sarawak’s rich produce bounty into his European fare.

Both were collaborating together for the first time and to ensure a seamless fusion of their cooking styles, Chef Yeoh flew into Kuching a few days prior to the event to hit the ground running.

“This was my first time working together with John and also my first time in Kuching, Sarawak. We knew this was a ‘ride or die’, and we must make this work somehow.

“So when I arrived here, we got all our big preps done for the dinner and make sure that we do taste tests together.

“You need a lot of trust in a four-hand menu, and I have a lot of trust in John who knows his stuff,” he told thesundaypost.

‘It needs to be soulful’

Chef Yeoh also said in coming up with the menu, he must also consider the availability of season ingredients and produce.

“The worst thing you can do is to stick too strictly to what you want to do.

“For instance, if I were to say that I wanted to do a roast chicken dish exactly the way how we’d do it in Singapore, it would not turn out the same here because I would not have the same equipment and the same team that’s cooking day in and day out with me, and I would not have the same ingredients including the type and quality of chicken, which would be different.

“So as chefs, we need to be flexible and the way for us to develop our dishes is by looking at the ingredients around us for it gives a sense of heart to the original dish, which will taste more natural and doesn’t feel forced,” he explained.

Chiming in, Chef Lim said chefs needed to be very soulful and have heart in terms of cooking.

“I’m so thankful that despite collaborating with Anthony for the first time, he has been so easy to work with.

“Sometimes it may be really easy to collaborate with anybody, but it’s also how you find like-minded people that are receptive and can accept your ideas,” he said.

‘The offerings’

During the dinner, the two culinary masters started off the course with an amuse-bouche (similar to appetisers, but this course is not stated on menu – usually, the items are courtesy of the chef, or ‘chefs’ in this case) where guests enjoyed bite-sized pairings of a ‘Seafood Bouillabaisse, Prawn and Rouille Toast’ by Chef Yeoh and ‘Highland Rice Tuile, Trout Roe, Dragonfruit and Avocado’ by Chef Lim; followed by a starter course of ‘Grilled Local Lobsters with Sauce Vierge’ (Chef Yeoh’s) and ‘Seared Scallop, Corn Emulsion and Spiced Duck Powder’ (Chef Lim’s).

For the main course, Chef Lim served the guests the ‘Catch of the Day and Scampi with Wild Ulams’ and ‘Fish Roe Paste’, while Chef Yeoh featured a signature dish from his Summer Hill Restaurant that had been adapted with local ingredients, ‘Roasted Chicken with Buah Kulim, Herbs Butter, Mash Potato and Fern Heads’.

Chef Yeoh’s French-Style Roast Chicken is a crowd favourite at his restaurant so much so that the dish has verged towards being an institution in Singapore.

For the dinner, he decided to cook a version of this popular dish by introducing the ‘buah kulim’, known as Malaysia’s wild forest garlic, as one of its components.

“This is the first time I’ve tried ‘buah kulim’ and it’s super pungent. John described it to me as ‘an aromatic and very garlicky fruit’.

“I thought that it would be interesting to include this because we’d usually do a herb-and-garlic butter for the dish.

“It took a few tries to adjust the flavours and in the end, I believe that the ‘buah kulim’ adds a really nice flavour to the roast chicken,” he said.

Capping off the dinner were the heavenly duo of Chef Yeoh’s ‘Banana Frangipane Tart and Temu Cekor with Lime Custard’, and Chef Lim’s ‘Tarap Ice-Cream with Tlur Caviar and Milk Soil’.

‘Unifying factor’

Among those present at the Chef Yeoh-Chef Lim’s showcase were Singapore Tourism Board executive director for Southeast Asia Terrence Voon, the area director for Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei Lee Jian Xuan, the senior manager for Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei Nicholas Lim, and Kita Festival manager Tim Talbot.

Voon said this year, the board was partnering with Kita Food Festival, an annual event offering a range of exceptional experiences with some of the finest chefs and food thinkers from around the globe.

“This is the first time that we are working together, and it makes sense for us to work with Kita Food Festival because they’re very well connected, and they understand the Malaysia food scene very well.

“At the same time, their philosophy of collaborations aligns quite closely with how we promote Singapore food around the world, so they were a natural partner for us to break into Malaysia,” he said.

Voon also pointed out that the one thing uniting Singapore and Malaysia was the common obsession with good food.

“So, we thought this is one way to bring the storytelling together in an interesting way, for Sarawak or East Malaysia as a whole, because we feel that there is a huge potential to grow tourism here into Singapore.

“Food is just the beginning and we’re hoping to do a lot more in East Malaysia over the coming years to raise the profile of what Singapore has to offer,” he added.