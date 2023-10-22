Be more involved in community work, KTS Group staff told

SIBU (Oct 22): KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau calls upon all staff members to be more involved in community work, which they can do through KTS Club.

Speaking at KTS Sports Carnival 2023 in Stadium Tun Zaidi here yesterday, he hailed KTS Group of Companies as ‘a responsible corporate body, always out to contribute to society’.

“I hope that the KTS staff members would embrace this kind of initiative.

“Apart from doing what you do well in the company, you are also participating in community work through KTS Club. This is what I hope for KTS Club,” he pointed out.

On the sports carnival, Temenggong Lau said it was the first arranged by KTS Club since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago.

“The event today signifies not just a return to normalcy, but a celebration of resilience, unity, and the spirit of community among the companies under the KTS Group in Sibu.

“The gathering is a testament to our collective determination to move forward.

“The sports carnival represents much more than just a series of games and competitions. It embodies the values of teamwork, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence.

“It’s a reflection of our commitment to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and fostering a sense of togetherness within the organisation,” he said.

Temenggong Lau also expressed his gratitude for the commitment and the support from the staff in joining the event.

“When KTS Club organises an event such as this, we want everybody to support. Such collaboration shows that we are a team that supports one another.

“This event is good for the staff and that should be the mindset of the staff.

“If all the events are supported by the staff, that shows the strength of KTS club and the KTS organisation,” he pointed out.

Also present yesterday were KTS Club president Kevin Lau, KTS Club chairman Benny Lau, as well as the directors, senior managers and managers of KTS Group of Companies.