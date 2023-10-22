Chong: Family wants answers on woman’s ‘sudden death’ at entertainment outlet

KUCHING (Oct 22): The police must carry out a thorough investigation into the death of a 24-year-old woman in the Petanak area here on Oct 16 which has been classified as ‘sudden death’, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman said the family of the deceased woman had sought his assistance “to find out the truth” about the circumstances surrounding her death.

He said a Chinese newspaper’s first report on the case mentioned the woman died in an entertainment outlet, but a police statement issued on Oct 18 said the victim’s body was found by the roadside near the entertainment outlet.

“In the police press statement, it also states that preliminary investigation found no criminal element and that the case was classified as ‘Sudden Death Report’.

“According to the family, the deceased’s urine test had detected traces of three drugs, including methamphetamine and MDMA.

“How a young lady could die so suddenly is a question that the family seeks an answer to, especially given that the urine drug rapid test revealed traces of illegal drugs,” he said after meeting the woman’s family members today.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and also Padungan assemblyman, said he will raise the matter in Parliament this week, and called on the police conduct a full investigation into the case.

“Drug abuse has become very rampant of late in Kuching and also Sarawak. Normal citizens can only rely on the police to protect them from the abuses of these drugs, what more when a young lady is found dead with traces of such drugs in her urine test,” he added.

On Oct 18, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the victim, a local student at a private university here, was found unconscious on the roadside by one of the entertainment outlet’s workers at around 3.30am on Oct 16.

Ahsmon said the victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, and that early investigations found no foul play involved in the death.