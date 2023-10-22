Coastal reservoirs can help protect Sabah from tsunamis

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): The construction of coastal reservoirs in Sabah would not only help protect the state from environmental disasters but also allow storage of flood water for future use.

International Water Association (IWA) members Datuk Dr Ir Ts Amarjit Singh and Ir Lim Sin Poh said unlike inland dams, coastal reservoirs can act as a barrier to protect coasts from natural hazards such as tsunamis, and even in the case of an earthquake, there will be no threat to human habitats.

They explained coastal reservoirs are designed with gates so excess flood water can be discharged into the sea, and these structures are also able to hold surplus water during floods, allowing extreme floods to be fruitfully utilised by storing river flood water in abundance for future use.

Coastal reservoirs are usually built in an estuary, gulf, bay or in the sea, with its dike or seawall stretching along the coast for kilometres at a time.

“The creation of an idyllic coastal reservoir in Kota Kinabalu should be at the Petagas-Putatan area where Sungai Petagas and Sungai Putatan meet. The large amount of run-off during floods can be directed to the coastal reservoir as a holding point and later discharged into the sea.

“In addition, coastal reservoirs are able to hold an abundant volume of freshwater which can be treated and supplied to the Kota Kinabalu and Sepanggar areas where water scarcity has been noted in the past,” they said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Amarjit and Lim said the lack of issues with property acquisition and the absence of forest or land submergence are just two of the numerous benefits of coastal reservoirs, and they are already in use and have shown to be advantageous in nations like Singapore, China, South Korea and Hong Kong.

They said coastal reservoirs can ensure water supply to different regions of the country at the most cost-effective rates, avoiding interstate water disputes and administrative snags, and they also replenish groundwater levels and supply freshwater for household, agricultural and livestock use.

Aside from that, they said the freshwater reservoir has the potential to foster the development of a new freshwater ecosystem, and solar power can be generated on the side walls of the reservoir and floating solar panels can be used in shallow waters to make the reservoir self-sufficient in energy.

“Although the benefits of a coastal reservoir are substantial, their construction will present challenges that must be addressed in a sustainable manner. It is a challenging methodology of storing flood waters in a sea reservoir by building a seawall which may lead to possible vulnerability of coastal ecosystems, including marine ecology.

“However, using a sophisticated sensor network and creative designs, it is possible to run coastal reservoirs here effectively. With all the research and technological development, it is hoped the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is able to reconnoitre this alternative method in order not to decimate the beauty of our natural resources,” they said.

Dr Amarjit and Lim said the state requires such an integrated flood and water supply scheme as the current climate is dynamic and ever-changing, and it is expected to change more quickly over the next 50 to 100 years. As such, Sabah is not spared with the climatic change phenomenon.

They said these anticipated changes are expected to increase the number of extreme event-related failures of storm-water, wastewater, and water infrastructure if improvements and modifications are not implemented as the relevant systems approach their life span.