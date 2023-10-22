Community leaders urged to be vigilant, work together to prevent scams, drug abuse in their areas

SIBU (Oct 22): Community leaders should be vigilant and work together to prevent scams and drug abuse from happening in their areas, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong said

Wong said the increasing number of scams and drug abuse cases in the rural area was of great concern to him.

“Work together and combat against such criminal activities from going on,” he said at the closing of Ruai Community Series I held in Sungai Menyan recently.

Wong said SRDC would continue to organise more ‘ruai’ community events within its jurisdiction to support the well-being of the people.

He added that this was to increase awareness with emphasis placed on reminding each other not to give criminals a chance.

“This will also strengthen the community to have a better understanding on the needs to work together.”

Wong also thanked the three speakers for their briefings on scams, drugs abuse, social security schemes for the self-employed and housewives and also on the rabies epidemic.

“The speakers have given in-depth explanations based on their experience in their respective fields.”

Wong also expressed gratitude to the longhouse chief Udam Tuah and event organising chairman councilor Colin Tinting for successfully staging the event which received strong support from the local community.