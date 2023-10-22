Cricket Sarawak hails inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

KUCHING (Oct 22): Cricket Sarawak has hailed the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Its secretary Gordon Chung Pei Nan said the inclusion of the sport in one of the world’s biggest sporting stages will help accelerate the rapid growth of cricket in the Borneo region.

“The Olympics brings something to the game that no local or regional tournament can bring. It is expected (to bring) a lot of indirect benefits to many of the world’s emerging cricket countries, like Malaysia.

“It will fuel regional infrastructural development, intensify competition, foster youth development, and create opportunities for officials, volunteers, and skilled professionals,” he added.

Chung said he is particularly delighted that the Olympics will also feature the women’s cricket, adding that it will no doubt accelerate the continuing and rapid growth of the women’s game.

The Sarawak government has started the ball rolling much earlier by including women’s cricket for the first time into Sukma Sarawak 2024,” said Chung, who is also Cricket Malaysia vice-president.

Meanwhile, Chung said Cricket Sarawak is looking forward to the completion of the first international standard cricket ground in Borneo and cricket as a medal event in Sukma Sarawak 2024, to expand the sport’s footprint and attracting new, younger fans and market in this region.

“Now every young cricketer, like Sarawak’s Mohamad Hariz Afnan who is playing in the National U19 team, can dream of becoming a Olympian one day,” he added.