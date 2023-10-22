Curriculum 2027: Education Ministry to hold roadshows starting next year, says Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 22): The Ministry of Education (MoE) will conduct an education roadshow across the country from next year to gather input for the proposed curriculum for 2027.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the new elements to be explored include character education, flexibility, and digital aspects.

“As mentioned in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Budget 2024 speech, he has spoken about the roadshow, which is closely linked to the future of education.

“From now on, we will conduct this roadshow nationwide, involving various stakeholders in the education sector to make what we call the future of education a success,” she told the media after the Institute of Teachers Education (IPG) convocation ceremony here today.

Fadhlina said MoE welcomes input and participation from all levels of society in the development of the new national curriculum.

Earlier, Fadhlina was reported to have said that the Education Ministry will propose a comprehensive education framework and a new curriculum that will take into account global factors and policies in building the character of citizens.

She said the new education development plan will focus on developing the competence of teachers and individual marketability in the field of employment at home and abroad.

Addressing more than 700 graduates, Fadhlina said teachers must use the Code of Ethics for Educators as outlined in the Malaysian Teacher Standard 2.0 as a reference to uphold image of teachers, dignity, status, morality and personality.

“Therefore, live and practise all the ethical principles of the teaching profession to uphold the dignity of the teaching profession. Teachers must always be a good example to all,” she said.

The four-day 13th KPM IPG Convocation Ceremony which started today involves 5,725 graduates who completed their studies and teacher’s training at 27 campus IPGs and English Language Teaching Centres. — Bernama