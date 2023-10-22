Dr Sim: Health autonomy will enable Sarawak to meet people’s special needs

SIBU (Oct 22): Sarawak has started efforts to obtain health autonomy in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said with health autonomy, Sarawak will be able to implement specific measures and strategies to meet the special needs of the people, especially for those from rural areas.

“It will also enable Sarawak to achieve a high standard of healthcare by 2030,” he said in his opening speech at the 51st Anniversary Dinner of the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sarawak Branch which took place at a prominent hotel here yesterday.

His text of his speech was read by Bukit Assek Assemblyman Joseph Chieng, who represented him to the event.

Adding on, the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said currently, the medical sector faces many challenges in delivering quality healthcare to the people of Sarawak, especially in the rural areas.

“We are hampered by the lack of medical trainees, medical officers and specialists in both the public and private sectors.

“The Sarawak government together with the Ministry of Health have started many initiatives to improve the situation and have found encouraging results,” he added.

Therefore, he hoped that MMA Sarawak Branch will rise up and become an important stakeholder to play an active role and be part of the vision of quality healthcare for all.

“As an organisation that represents medical in this state, MMA Sarawak Branch plays an important role to be a voice and platform to protect the interests of medical doctors.

“Good relations with the State Health Department need to be maintained and further improved with joint activities for the people,” he added.

Also present were MMA president Dr Azizah Abdul Aziz and MMA Sarawak Branch chairman Dr Liew Shan Fap.