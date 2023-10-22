Fahmi: Communications Ministry receives complaints about blocked Israel-Palestine content on TikTok

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has received complaints from TikTok users regarding the blocking of content related to the Israel-Palestine conflict on the platform.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said users claimed that their content, which contained words like HAMAS and other related terms, was automatically taken down.

“Some users said that the content they uploaded was removed a minute later, allegedly due to community guidelines violations.

“I have already contacted TikTok to get their explanation, but it was unsatisfactory. So, I may seek guidance from the Foreign Ministry regarding several matters and we will summon them (TikTok),” he told reporters after attending the Freedom For Palestine rally at Dataran Merdeka today.

He said the ministry would also hold a briefing session with media editors this week to discuss related matters.

In the meantime, Fahmi said he also received a message allegedly from Meta regarding restrictions on content related to solidarity but found that the message was fake.

“When I refer to Meta representatives who oversee the Southeast Asian region, they confirmed that it was a fake message and not from Meta. Currently, there are no restrictions, especially on Facebook,” he said.

Commenting on today’s rally, Fahmi said he attended the event to show support and solidarity towards the Palestinian people who are currently facing oppression by the Zionist regime.

The solidarity rally organised by Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCARE was attended by over 3,000 Malaysians from various backgrounds, ethics and religions. It aimed to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis that the Palestinian people are facing.

Also present were VPM chairman Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin, Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia chairman Stanley Yong and MyCARE advisor Dr Hafidzi Md Noor. — Bernama