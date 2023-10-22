Fazzrudin: GPS leaders’ call for opposition to sit out of Jepak by-election not made out of arrogance

KUCHING (Oct 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders’ recent call for the smaller opposition parties to sit out of the Jepak by-election was not made out of arrogance, said chief political secretary to the premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member, said the GPS leaders are being realistic on the prospect of opposition parties who wished to contest in the Jepak state constituency which is a GPS stronghold.

He added that although anyone has a democratic right to contest in an election and to elect their representative of choice, it is more prudent for the opposing parties which are not the seat incumbent to wait until the end of the term where they can have the opportunity to form a government.

From the economic aspect, Fazzrudin said the cost of participating in an election, including to prepare their election machinery, could be a burden to a party or an individual, particularly in a by-election that is held near to middle of the term.

“Because as it stands, the current GPS-led government has a formidable majority and has the mandate to govern until the end of the term.

“Let the GPS-led Sarawak Government deliver on its promises to the people of Jepak as it pledged to do before the 2021 State Election. This is what the people want and not playing politics,” he added.

He pointed out that the people of Jepak have continued to support of the GPS-led Sarawak government to ensure continuous development in the constituency where its transformation was fought for and overseen by the former assemblyman, the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

“This is the aspiration of the people who want both the infrastructure and the local economy development implemented by the Sarawak government to be continued as it is the legacy of Datuk Talib for the previous few decades,” said

The statement was issued in response to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan who alleged that GPS leaders were being arrogant in asking smaller opposition parties to sit out of the by-election.

This was after GPS parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof Fadillah, who Deputy Prime Minister, had suggested that GPS be allowed to retain Jepak unopposed which would save money and energy that would used in the by-election.

The Jepak by-election on Nov 4 will see a three-cornered fight, involving new face Iskandar Turkee from GPS, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from PBK and Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

The Jepak seat is vacant following the demise of Talib on Sept 15.

The late Talib has represented Jepak for six terms since the seat was introduced in the 1996 State Election.