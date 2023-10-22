Jepak by-election: Simple GPS manifesto to be launched soon, says Awg Tengah

BINTULU (Oct 22): The manifesto for Jepak will focus on the future development and planning of the state constituency, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In an interview broadcast live on the Facebook page, ‘DUN N67 Jepak’, he said the ‘simple’ manifesto would be launched soon.

Awang Tengah, also the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) director of operations for the Jepak by-election, attended the ‘Jom Melinut’ programme organised by the Sebuan Besar/Kecil Sub-Branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) at Kampung Warisan Jepak today.

When asked if the manifesto would be focusing on new ideas, or just serving as a continuity of what the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip had planned, Awang Tengah said this would only be made known during the launch.

Set for polling day this Nov 4, the Jepak by-election had to be held following the death of the incumbent, Talib, on Sept 15.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah called upon all Jepak voters to come out in force on polling day to exercise their rights.

“Strong support should not just be verbally, but it must also be translated into votes. Every ballot paper counts, no matter how strong your voices are in supporting the candidate,” he said.

In this respect, the PBB deputy president was optimistic that the GPS candidate for Jepak, Iskandar Turkee, would get full support from the constituents.

When met by reporters, Iskandar expressed his hope that from the rousing welcome that he received during the gathering, it could be translated into votes for GPS.

Adding on, he said the GPS component parties, including PBB, would assist him in the campaigning.

Hailing from the local Vaie community, Iskandar was also asked about the local issues that had been highlighted by various parties ahead of the announcement of candidates.

“We will look into these issues; our GPS leadership knows how to solve these problems,” he said.

It is a three-cornered fight in the Jepak by-election, involving Iskandar from GPS, Chieng Lea Phing from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party, and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang.