Learning a lifelong process in journey of self-improvement, says Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING (Oct 22): Learning is a lifelong process that allows people to continually grow, adapt and discover new possibilities, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

He said regardless of one’s age, what is important is that through continuous learning, this can help us to fulfil our potential and enrich our lives along the way.

Speaking at the Tarian Rampai and Saberkas Talent 2023 prize presentation ceremony, he said such inter-generational activities promote stronger bonds between the youth and seniors while fostering understanding, empathy and a sense of community.

“It is not just about the competition but what is important is that we get to learn from one another.

“This is important because regardless of our age, learning is a lifelong process that enables us to become better,” he said.

He said he was encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by the participants in the singing and dance competition organised by Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Batu Lintang Branch.

“This is what we want to see especially among our youth.

“We need to have a lot of interest and patience in whatever we want to do, and it is from there that we can discover the talents that we have,” he said.

See later presented prizes to the winners which saw the Kuching High Penari Anak Bukit Tinggi winning the first prize in the Tarian Rampai (Dance) category while first and second runners up went to Wu Ye Xian Wen and De Party En Party respectively.

For the Saberkas Talent (Singing) category, Chin Ted Tong won first prize whereas the second and third prizes went to Chia Hian Chon and Julie Voon.

Also present was Saberkas Batu Lintang chairman Patrick Tan.