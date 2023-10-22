Malaysia aware of risk in championing Palestinian cause, says Anwar

RIYADH (Oct 22): Malaysia is aware and expects repercussions from Western countries for championing the Palestinian cause, but will continue to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people at the international stage.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had no choice in the matter as the Palestinian cause was a humanitarian issue as they have continued to suffer due to the oppression and cruelty of the Zionist regime.

“Yes..(I know there are) many risks. I don’t have any choice as there is killing of young children and women.

“But I’m not concerned (about the repercussions) as all (Asean and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)) countries are of the same opinion. There is consensus about the humanitarian issue in Gaza,” he told the Malaysian media at the end of his visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Anwar also said that besides bringing up the Palestinian-Israel conflict at the first Asean-GCC Summit, he also discussed the matter privately with several Asean leaders, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa, the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Egypt President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi.

“We don’t want to be alone…Putrajaya has already stated our stand. I believe all countries need to come together to look for a solution for the Palestinian people,” he said when asked if Malaysia would lodge a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice over its actions against the Palestinian people.

The prime minister said pressure was needed to stop Israel’s current actions against Gaza and he could not set his duties as a Muslim aside where the matter was concerned.

He said the pressure was required as several European countries refused to object and state that the continued violence in Gaza needed to be stopped.

“If left unchecked, the fallout would have a severe impact on regional security. We need to get other nations involved.

“Our concern is based on humanitarian factors and the suffering wrought onto the Palestinians in GAza…(this is an attempt) to disrupt all life there.

“This can give rise to fanaticism and terrorism. If forced into such dire circumstances, the only options they have is to fight or die, and they would choose to continue fighting,” he added.

Anwar said he would continue to speak out regarding the Palestinian cause in the name of humanity and world peace. – Bernama