Mobile application to offer 24-hour multilingual assistance to tourists

GLOBALONE Assist Travel is developing a mobile application which offers 24-hour multilingual tourist assistance services.

The app provides convenience and caters to tourist needs – an innovative product to help make Malaysia a preferred country for tourists to visit.

Founder of GlobalOne Assist Travel, Tony Alexander Tan, said their service also covers each tourist with an insurance policy, and the company will assist tourists for any claims or services required should an unwanted incident such as injuries or death were to occur to them while in Malaysia.

“GlobalOne aims to become a global icon in tourist assistance services. We foresee tourism players like Agoda, Klook, airlines and travel agents will seek our partnership, and we expect to play a key role in enhancing tourism services in Malaysia,” he said.

In 2010, Tony predicted the trend of overseas travel would shift from group travel to free independent travel (FIT), and he had proposed his aforementioned ideas to related Sabah ministries to no avail as the market was still growing at the time.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the trend had accelerated as many elderly people have learned to go online and book their travels without having to go to a tourism agency, and he stressed the time is now for Sabah to adapt.

“The FITs are coming in on their own. They spend to many hours in the airport looking for transport and too much time outside looking for food and places to visit, so how can they spend their money?

“Hence we came up with the idea of a 24-hour multilingual tourist assistance service. Having someone who speaks their language makes them feel at home. If they have any troubles, they can call us and we will send our people there immediately.

“I noticed a lot of incidents have been occurring in Sabah as FITs are booking their travels through dubious online means. If something happens to them, who will assist them? We can provide that aid for them,” he said.

Tony, a Sabahan based in Kuala Lumpur, said the endeavour will also help travel agencies as the company can come up with value-added services, slot them in the travel package, and sell it to the travel agents to enhance them, offering tourists services in the package for free.

He said these travel packages are curated for the tourists’ respective countries, including selecting the appropriate food for them, in which eateries can partner up with the company to provide the tourists discounts in exchange for bringing them there.

“Each country has a preference for certain food. Our travel package will provide them with the best eateries for their palate, and these suggestions will be in their respective languages,” he said.

Tony said the company has already started offering these packages for Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur, and if it is allowed to do so for Sabah as well, the state will be able to further promote its unique identity comprising various cultures and ethnic groups to potential travelers.

“There is also room to collaborate with the relevant parties in this effort. For example, we outsource to Grab and they become our ambassador. When tourists arrive, Grab drivers would go pick them up and we pay for it,” he said.

Tony stressed GlobalOne Assist will make a difference in the tourist service assistance scene, and they plan to help the Sabah government to make the state a popular tourist destination not only for Chinese and Korean tourists, but also for Vietnamese and travelers from other countries.

He plans to bring in more Vietnamese tourists to Sabah through value-added travel packages which will help promote the state through its Sabah-inspired cultural designs, at the same time assisting travel agencies by reducing marketing costs overseas.