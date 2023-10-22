Over 1,300 cars washed during KTS-STIHL charity car wash in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 22): The KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL 55th partnership anniversary charity car wash attracted a large number of participants with over 1,300 cars washed.

The two-day event was held at the compound of KTS Garden yesterday and today.

KTS Kuching branch manager Tang Lee Woo, when met by reporters during a ceremony to announce the winners of the lucky draw held after the end of the car wash session, said they were happy with the numbers and support from the participants.

The car wash ended at 4pm.

This is the fourth edition of the charity car wash project and was last held in 2018. It is part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme which aims to raise RM2 million for Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

The project was also held in Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Throughout the programme that is set to benefit 23 Chinese independent schools – 14 in Sarawak and nine in Sabah – a total of 20,000 car wash coupons priced at RM50 each have been distributed to the schools to reach the target of RM1 million.

The number of coupons distributed to each school was based on the number of students registered.

KTS has made a pledge to match RM1 for every RM1 of coupon sales until it reaches RM1 million, to bring the total funds raised to RM2 million.

A total of four Chinese independent secondary schools in Kuching and one in Serian are among those who will benefit from the charity car wash project involved which aims to raise funds to cover their operating costs.

The five schools are Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, Chung Hua Middle School No. 3, Chung Hua Middle School No. 4, Batu Kawa Min Lit Secondary School, and Serian Public Secondary School.