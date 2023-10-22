PBK chief: Call for opposition to withdraw from contesting in Jepak an insult to S’wakians

BINTULU (Oct 22): Parti Bumi Kenyalang president (PBK) Voon Lee Shan regards the call by some Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders for the opposition parties to withdraw from contesting in Jepak by-election as ‘an insult to the dignity of Sarawakians’.

He says it is sad to see such insult coming from for the top leader Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“He should be sympathetic to small political parties like us, and fight in the elections on a level-playing field.

“Their (GPS’) display of manpower and financial resources in mobilising their party members and supporters, numbering to thousands of people, to the nomination centre was indeed awesome.

“We, on the other hand, only had a handful of people to cheer for our candidate, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang at the nomination centre yesterday (Saturday),” he said in a statement today.

Adding on, Voon also viewed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s call for small parties to withdraw from the by-election as ‘a display of arrogance’.

“It was also a display of arrogance by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who questioned small political parties like PBK contesting in this Jepak by-election.

“The insult is not only against the party, but is also against our party leaders, members and citizens of Sarawak, who seek better democracy, justice and independence from the Federation of Malaysia,” said Voon.

Nonetheless, he urged PBK members and supporters, as well as fellow Sarawakians, to ‘stay cool’ and not take heed of the insult hurled against the party.

He also admitted that being a small and new party, it would take time for PBK to grow and be able to win seats.

“I hope the voters in Jepak would understand our position,” he said.