Prepare for projects before passing of budget – Armizan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): For development projects to be implemented according to schedule, preparations must be done even before the budget is passed in parliament, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd.

“The national 2024 budget has been tabled and should be passed by the end of November. The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all ministries to get ready and not to wait until after it is passed to start planning.

“Therefore, the federal ministries must implement the necessary processes so that work and implementation can be done the moment parliament passes the budget,” he said.

Armizan who was met at the Program Jualan Rahmah (PJR) in Kampung Warisan Darau on Sunday, said this when asked to comment on the call by Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Mustapha Sakmud for the federal government to disburse the development allocation for Sabah next year early.

Mustapha opined that the funds need to be disbursed promptly next year so that implementation of projects can begin as early as possible adding, it is essential not just to have a large budget but to disburse it early to expedite the implementation of development projects.

The Deputy Human Resource Minister also said on Saturday that by delegating the implementation authority for development projects under RM50 million to technical agencies at the state level, it will expedite the approval process and project implementation.

Armizan who is Papar Member of Parliament, said that he agreed with the opinion of Mustapha with regards to the fast disbursement of the RM6.6 billion development allocation for Sabah.

“The development allocation for Sabah was increased and since last year, projects under RM50 million are implemented by the Sabah and Sarawak state governments through the respective technical agencies.

“However, there are still some problems in the aspect of implementation and pre-implementation. In the aspect of pre-implementation, there need to be ‘out of the box’ methods to ensure that the development projects are implemented as soon as possible,” he said.

Armizan pointed out that the political will of the Prime Minister with regards to delegating the implementation authority for development projects under RM50 million to the state governments is high.

“I call on all federal ministries to please, in January next year, submit the list of development projects earmarked for Sabah and Sarawak to the respective state governments. The federal ministries cannot be counterproductive to the Prime Minister’s high commitment.

“And the state governments should have the first right of refusal. The state governments can go through the list to identify which development project they want to implement and which ones will be done by the federal government.

“Don’t delay, list out the projects in detail this year and send it out in January next year. And I hope that the state governments, especially Sabah can reciprocate by making immediate improvements to what is necessary … if there is a need to increase staff capacity or contract officers, then do so because we want the rakyat to benefit from the projects as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Earlier, Armizan who is acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, visited the Program Jualan Rahmah with Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Darau chief Datuk Mohd Razali Razi and community leaders.

Armizan said the PJR in Kampung Warisan which is under the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency and Darau state constituency, was the 376th held in Sabah.

“The ministry received RM150 million in allocation to continue the PJR program next year,” he said.

He disclosed that under the PJR, selected products are sold at a discounted price of between 10 per cent and 30 per cent.

“The PJR started in the grocery shops to outside the premises and expanded to mobile sales such as the one today. The ministry will come up with a new approach next year, to improve and ensure accessibility as well as visibility of the program to the public,” he said.