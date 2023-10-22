Sabah women hockey team achieve historic victory

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Sabah women hockey team defied the odds to capture the Tun Abdul Razak Cup for the first time at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.

The historic moment was achieved at the eighth edition of the women’s competition where the Hasrul Jideh-coached young Sabah side defeated defending champions Selangor 2-1 in the final.

“After 61 series for men and eight series for women, the Tun Abdul Razak Cup has never ever been to Sabah … this is the first time ever.

“I’m happy and really proud of them,” Sabah Hockey Association (SHA) president Dato Sri Dr Anil Jeet Singh expressed via Whatsapp voice message yesterday.

Sabah women impressed as they advanced from the group stage before beating Kuala Lumpur 2-1 in the semifinal to book a maiden appearance in the Razak Cup final.

There was no stopping the Sabah debutants, even after Ellya Amanina Ellias had given Selangor a fourth minute lead from a penalty corner.

Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa, who was named the Player-of-the-Match, triggered the comeback with the equaliser in the 18th minute before Cyrachilld Rojos scored in the 38th minute which proved to be a crucial winning goal.

Selangor, who were champions on three occasions from six final apperances, went all out in the closing stages but Sabah stood firm to prevent a late comeback from their much favoured opponents.

Meanwhile, Anil hoped that the latest achievement would see the state association getting some much needed assistance in their efforts to steer Sabah hockey to greater heights.

SHA did not send team to the 61st edition of the Razak Cup men’s competition that concluded yesterday.

“I hope the state government will look into it and will help us. If the men’s team also have the chance (to compete), may be not to the final, but to the semifinal.

“But because of not enough of budget and help, so that’s why we have some problems and cannot send the men’s team.

“However in the end, we feel proud that Sabah girls have proven that they can do it,” added Anil.