Sanusi: To win GE16, PAS must focus on young voters, move away from traditional politics

SHAH ALAM (Oct 22): Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said in order for PAS to win the 16th general election, the party must move forward from its ‘green wave’ success and explore new horizons.

The PAS election director said the Islamist party must also focus on winning the hearts of young voters.

“Alhamdulillah, with the hard work and strategic plan under the leadership of Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS has been in the mainstream of Malaysian politics at this point and PAS has become the kingmaker, taking into account all political decisions in Malaysia.

“There are many more political steps to be taken, one that needs to be considered in accordance with the current situation is that politics is not boring. Organic politics. That can captivate, conquer, enter the market of young voters who are no longer members of any political party but possess much voting power,” he said in his closing speech at the 69th PAS muktamar or annual assembly.

“This is the market that PAS needs to dominate in our future political journey,” he added.

Sanusi said PAS gained votes from the “traditional market” and it is time to conquer new bases.

“Almost 100 per cent of the traditional market of PAS are in mosques, in surau, in religious schools, in the places of birth of the asatizah, have been exhausted. All of them are plotted by PAS.

“The next market is that PAS needs to step up to the base of the front and back fence. Left fence and right fence to dominate the special political past field. As such, PAS is diversifying political measures and is no longer confined to a traditional strategy,” he said. – Malay Mail