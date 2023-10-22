SDEC and SBF to propel SMEs into digital age through STEDI

KUCHING: Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) are thrilled to announce their collaborative training programme, the Sarawak Tech Savvy Entrepreneur Development Initiative (STEDI), which is part of SBF’s Recovery BizFund.

The programme is jointly organised by Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), one of SBF founder members.

This SME digitalisation programme, scheduled to run from September 2023 to April 2024, is poised to empower Sarawakian SMEs to embrace the digital era through a comprehensive series of training and mentorship.

The primary objective of STEDI is to provide Sarawakian SMEs with the tools and knowledge required to digitalise their operations and enhance their skills, enabling them to not only survive but thrive in the post-COVID landscape.

This initiative comes at a crucial time when businesses need to adapt and evolve to stay competitive in the modern world.

Through module curation and consultation by SDEC, participating SMEs will receive training in various digitalisation areas for their daily business operations, including accounting, stock and inventory management, project and team management, HR processes, digital marketing, digital content creation, and e-commerce.

Furthermore, all participants will be introduced to essential digital tools such as ChatGPT, Google Workspace, Setmore, Trello, and more. These tools are carefully selected to facilitate the seamless digitalisation of different aspects of their businesses.

The training phase for STEDI will commence from September to October 2023 (8 weeks) while the monitoring phase is slated to start from November 2023 to April 2024. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will stand the chance to receive a certificate in Digital Entrepreneurship from the Entrepreneurship Institute Malaysia (EIM).

In an exciting development, the STEDI programme will also provide participants with a dedicated team of digital marketing specialists from Unifi Business. This specialised team, including a Campaign Manager, Creative Writer, and Content Developer, will work closely with each of the 25 participating businesses to promote their products and services on key digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, or other websites.

The first training session of STEDI kicked off on September 10, 2023, with participants already gaining valuable insights into utilising tools such as ChatGPT for data analysis and SWOT analysis to drive their businesses forward.