Specialist: Mental illness a concern that must not be ignored

SIBU Oct 22): Issues related to mental health stand as among major public health concerns where the number of cases continues to escalate, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citing the latest data, Sibu Hospital’s head of psychiatry and mental health division Dr Wong Siong Teck says almost one billion people around the world are suffering from mental problems.

“This is from June 18, 2022 statistics.

“In 2019, the Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded that as much as 2.3 per cent of adults and 9.5 per cent of children aged 15 had mental problems.

“This percentage is expected to increase,” he said in his opening speech for the district-level ‘World Mental Health Day 2023’ yesterday.

In this regard, Dr Wong stressed the importance to direct the attention to the issue of mental health.

“If the mind is not healthy, the physical health is also affected. Mental health problems or emotional stress can bring a lot of negative effects on individuals, society and the country, especially from the social and economic aspects.

“Also, there is still stigma, causing those suffering from mental problems to hesitate in getting treatment.

“Mental illness is treatable, and early treatment increases the chance of recovery.”

Organised by the Psychiatry and Mental Health Department of Hospital Sibu in collaboration with Mental Health Association (MHA) Sibu branch, the programme yesterday involved more than 100 participants.

Sibu Hospital deputy director Dr Nizam Ishak and MHA Sibu chairperson Kapitan So Teck Kee were among those present.