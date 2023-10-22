S’wak Deputy Minister: Proactive, collective efforts vital in rabies prevention

SIBU (Oct 22): Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang has called upon the public to take a proactive stance in rabies prevention.

He stressed that the issue could only be resolved through collective efforts.

“We cannot sit idly by as this menacing disease spreads within our town.

“Instead, we must join hands to make a real difference.

“That is why this programme is very important, not only to create awareness but also to allow the pet owners to take a proactive step towards having their pets vaccinated,” said Tiang in his speech for the opening ceremony of the Rabies Awareness Talk at SMK Tung Hua here yesterday.

His speech was delivered by Councillor Simon Ling of Sibu Municipal Council.

The anti-rabies vaccination programme was organised by Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association, in collaboration with Sibu Health Office, Sibu Veterinary Services Office, as well as the village development and safety committees (JKKKs) of Sibu Barat, Jalan Merdeka, Meritam, Brooke Drive, Ria, Delta Estate and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, hailed education as ‘the most powerful tool in combating the disease’, pointing out that it was important for everyone to be well-informed about the importance of rabies vaccination.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our pets are up to date on their vaccination as this not only protects them (pets), but also helps create a barrier against rabies in our town,” he said, while advising the public to report any animals behaving strangely or aggressively to the local council or authorities.

Meanwhile, association’s chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said they had been collaborating with the relevant agencies in the anti-rabies vaccination programme since 2020.