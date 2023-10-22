Taste of Borneo Carnival Miri kicks off with ethnic groups’ parade

MIRI (Oct 22): The Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 at the Indoor Stadium here kicked off yesterday evening with a colourful parade around the city centre.

Miri mayor Adam Yii led the parade which started from the carnival ground, joined by some twenty contingents from various Sarawak ethnic groups.

According to Yii, the carnival has its own uniqueness as it does not only feature ethnic food galore, but also showcases the cultural uniqueness of the 20 participating ethnic organisations.

“Tonight (Oct 20) is the opening event and the first day of the carnival. It starts with a parade which I think is very unique and a wonderful idea, as it promotes the culture of our multiracial community.

“Miri City Council fully supports event like this as it is one of the ways to promote unity and racial harmony among all the different ethnics here.

“We can also highlight this to the Sarawak Tourism Board to have the Taste of Borneo Carnival be listed in the Sarawak’s annual activities calendar,” said Yii, who is also the Pujut assemblyman.

“Therefore, I would like to call on the public to come and enjoy the various types of food being sold here, as well as to support all the activities being organised throughout this carnival,” he added.

The Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 which runs from Oct 20 to 29 is organised by the Sarawak Chinese Association (SCA) in collaboration with 19 other local ethnic groups.

It features about 150 stalls selling various kinds of food and drinks, including traditional delicacies, handicrafts and various other products.

The carnival also has a ‘Culture Village’ section which features stalls operated by the various ethnics of Sarawak, located right at the main entrance of the Miri Indoor Stadium.

Among the lined-up activities for the ten-day event are the Ngarum Pewun & Voice of Borneo Karaoke Contest by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association Miri Branch on Oct 21; Star of Borneo Mandarin Singing Competition by SCA (Oct 22); and the Deepavali & Bollywood Nite by the Indian and Punjabi community (Oct 23).

SCA Women Section will host its traditional fashion show on Oct 24, followed by ‘Malam Gabungan Seni Budaya’ by the Melanau community (Oct 25) and FORUM Cultural Night by Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak Malaysia (Oct 26-27).

Miss Taste of Borneo 2023, a Miri Division beauty pageant hosted by the Dayak Association Miri will be the event’s highlight on Oct 28 and to conclude the event on Oct 29, visitors will be entertained with the ‘Sound of Drums’ by the Kedayan community.