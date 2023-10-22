Thousands of Malaysians attend Freedom for Palestine gathering at Merdeka Square

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Thousands of Malaysians from various races, backgrounds and religions thronged Merdeka Square here today as a show of support for the Palestinian people.

The peaceful Freedom for Palestine gathering, organised by Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCARE, was also attended by nationals from other countries, including Syrians, Tunisians, Egyptians, Spaniards, Libyans and Pakistanis, all whom began arriving as early as 10am.

Attendees, some who were wearing mafela with Palestinian motifs, were carrying placards and waving the Palestinian flag, while cries of Palestine and ‘Israel, shame of you’ filled the air.

Those spotted at the gathering included Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, VPM chairman Datuk Musa Mohd Nordin, Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia chairman Stanley Yong and MyCARE advisor Dr Hafidzi Md Noor.

Nurul Izzah said during the media conference that today’s gathering was important in bringing the voices of Malaysians about the humanitarian rights of Palestinians to the world’s attention.

“We must reject Israel, we must stop Israel’s funds as they can’t do anything without the support from the United States, and we must defend Palestine,” she said.

Private sector employee Cynthia Ng, 34, who attended the gathering said that efforts to open the Gaza border crossing to bring in humanitarian aid needed to be sped up as the Palestinians were suffering greatly.

“It is pointless that every country already provided the necessary aid items for Palestinians but the authorities forbid us to send these aid (due to border restriction). And this situation is simply outrageous.

“I am very proud to see all Malaysians are united despite differences in religion and race. This show how we are united in the same cause, which is to free the Palestinians from this inhumane crisis,” she told Bernama.

Spanish national, Izaro Iriate, 27, who has been working as a manager here for over five years, said that his presence at the gathering was to show his full support for Palestine.

“I think that the West has said that Israel has the right to defend, but I think the people who need to defend their land are the Palestinians and they’ve been doing this in 75 years since the lands have been taken from them and they’ve suffered,” he said.

Fellow participant Moayed Nabil Althabet, 25, from Libya, was amazed at the level of support shown by Malaysians for the Palestinian cause.

“It’s amazing to be a living in a country where it stands for the truth and able to be free and whatever you want to say, free speech basically, I’m glad that Palestine is gaining a lot of voice, especially in this current case,” the digital marketer said.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya told Bernama that the gathering took place peacefully and the police were informed in accordance with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Bernama