12 graves in Tatau desecrated, says Tatau OCPD

TATAU (Oct 23): Vandals have hit a Christian cemetery in Sungai Bagiau Tatau, leaving at least 12 graves desecrated.

Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis in a statement today said a police report regarding the incident had been lodged at the Tatau district police headquarters on Oct 22.

“The investigation at the scene found the cemetery was surrounded by a forest and is located about a 30-minute boat ride from town. There is no road access to the location,” he said.

He added that further police investigation at the scene found 11 women’s tombs and one man’s tomb had been broken into, with two to three feet-deep holes around each of the graves.

Jame said the cemetery has no guardians or fences.

“The case will be investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He advised the public to not speculate about the incident and those with information about the case are urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Tan Ah Phin at 013-5465743.