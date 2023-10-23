As MYAirline co-founder’s remand ends today, cops nab another man in Bangsar for ongoing money laundering probe

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 23): A Malaysian man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to ongoing investigations against low-cost carrier MYAirline co-founder Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua and his family who are suspected of involvement in money laundering offences.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the latest arrest was made at the suspect’s home in Bangsar here earlier this morning.

“The suspect will be taken to the centralised Jinjang lock-up to be remanded.

“Investigations are ongoing pertaining to the review of important documents related to i-Serve’s business transactions,” he said in a statement to the media.

i-Serve or its full name, i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd, is an e-commerce company where Goh is a shareholder.

Bank Negara Malaysia had fined i-Serve and six other companies affiliated with it RM50 million in October last year for illegal deposit-taking and money laundering.

Goh, his 55-year-old wife and 26-year-old son were arrested at their home in Shah Alam, Selangor on October 17 for investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Police obtained a four-day remand order against them on October 18 but Goh’s wife and son were released last Saturday.

Ramli said Goh will be released on police bail as his remand ends today.

The senior policeman also gave an update on investigations, saying several assets have been seized; among them 12 vehicles from two suspects, six luxury watches, eight luxury handbags, two laptops, a CPU and 10 pieces of jewellery.

Police began investigating MYAirlines after it abruptly announced a suspension of operations at 5.30am on October 12, citing financial problems.

The sudden move stranded thousands of passengers on domestic and regional flights.

On October 16, the budget carrier said refunds to passengers could reach up to an estimated RM22 million, adding that it could only begin reimbursement after it secures new investors. – Malay Mail