Asian Para Games 2022: Swimmer Nur Syaiful wins gold for Malaysia’s first medal

HANGZHOU (Oct 23): Sarawakian swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli won the first medal for the Malaysian contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games when he triumphed in the men’s 100 metres (m) breaststroke SB4 (physical impairment) event today.

Nur Syaiful won gold in a meet-record time of one minute and 46.78 seconds in the final at the Aquatic Sports Arena.

China’s Yin Wenhong finished second in 1:53.29s while Malaysia’s Zy Lee Kher took bronze in 2:11.80s.

Nur Syaiful’s victory made up for his failure in the same event at the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

“I did not expect to win gold on the first day because this is a tough event. The new record is a surprise too.

“There is still room for improvement but I’m very happy to make amends for my disappointment at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the delivery of the country’s first gold won by Nur Syaiful is a positive start besides being a boost to the Malaysian contingent to continue hunting for medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games here.

He said Nur Syaiful’s success will spur other athletes to put up their best performance in their events.

“This is the first medal for the national contingent where apart from Nur Syaiful who won the gold, Zy Lee Kher also contributed a bronze medal in the same event. So it will give encouragement to other athletes,” he said when met by Bernama after watching the action at the Aquatic Sports Arena, here today.

Nur Syaiful also stands to double his gold collection when he competes in the men’s 50m freestyle final SB5 (physical disability) this evening.

He advanced to the final of the event after emerging among the eight best swimmers in the qualifying stage. — Bernama