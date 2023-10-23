Brunei’s Tjay Lee Bin wins Kuching Drag Challenge Turbo Open title

KUCHING (Oct 23): Tjay Lee Bin of Brunei clocked 10.862s to win the Turbo Open title of the Kuching Drag Challenge at Demak Laut Industrial Park Phase II on Sunday.

Mazlan Udin of Kuching was second with a time of 12.302s while Sim Kian Yii also from Kuching finished third on 12.377s.

Iwan Azriman Abd Jalil of Brunei took the 2WD Turbo Open title after he posted the best time of 12.871s while Kuching’s Kam Thiam Hock and Liu Yien Ted were second and third with times of 13.041s and 13.246s respectively.

Iwan Azriman claimed a double victory when he also finished first in the C-V-TEC NA Open in 12.670s.

In second and third placings were Kuching’s Maurice Tyrone and Choo Ho Chin with times of 13.334s and 13.388s respectively.

Other Bruneians in the limelight were Sharol Raman (15.835s) and Loqman Nur Hakim (18.364s) who produced a one-two finish in the 1600cc NA street category and Jeff Ng San Shinn (Continental Challenge Open).

Meanwhile, other champions included Adam Ibrahim (K-Kar Turbo Street), Tang Sang Teck (Diesel Turbo Challenge Open), Liong Chee Kiong (2WD Turbo Street), Maurice Tyrone (V-Tec 2000cc NA street category) Sim Kian Yii (NA Non-VTEC 2500cc and Below), Then Kok Shien (National Car 1,600cc NA street category), Abang Mohamad Yunus 1300cc & Below Turbo street category) and Zaphyrinus Mandie Edward Jawi (1300cc NA street category).

The one-day race was organised by Performance Motorsports Club, sponsored by Bell1 and sanctioned by Motorsports Association of Malaysia and Sarawak Motorsports Association with the support of the Kuching City North Commission.

One hundred and eighteen racers from Sarawak and Brunei competed in the 13 categories.

The Kuching Drag Challenge was last held at Demak Laut Industrial Park Phase I in 2019.

Sarawak Motorsports Association (SMA) president Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim gave away the main prizes.

Also present were Bell1 Sarawak representative East Ocean Auto Trading Sdn Bhd business development manager Pang Kiang Yaw and Bell1 Singapore business development manager YC Lee.

The organiser also made a donation of RM2,000 to Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN) where its Kuching branch assistant secretary Desidre Wee received the donation from organising chairman Then Yee Kee who is Performance Motorports Club chairman.