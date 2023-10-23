Chance still open for Kuching City to be in MFL Challenge Cup final despite draw with Kelantan United

KUCHING: (Oct 23): The chance for Kuching City Football Club (KCFC) to book a ticket to the MFL Challenge Cup final is still open despite being held 1-1 by Kelantan United FC in the first leg semi-final at the State Stadium in Petra Jaya last night.

However, KCFC team manager Aidil Sharin Sahak insisted that his men have no choice but to overcome Kelantan United in the second semi-final at the opponent’s den.

He felt that that the chances of both teams are open but was optimistic that KCFC will be able to create a surprise in the return leg.

“I am still satisfied with this result even though we did not manage to get the targeted victory.

“We still have a chance in the second leg semi-final. But the players need to work harder if they want to get positive results.

“Yes…I remain confident and believe. To reach the final is not easy but it is not impossible if we work harder,” he told reporters in a press conference after the match.

According to Aidil, with the return of three key players Abu Kamara, Mihailo Jovanovic and Mohamad Alif in his squad, he is optimistic that KCFC will be able to pull off a surprise in Kota Bharu and advance to the final.

In last night’s match, KCFC opened the scoring first through Bruno De Araujo Dybal’s strong shot in the 10th minute.

They should have taken a 2-0 lead but the best chance in the 30th minute failed to be finished by Nurshamil Abd Gani.

A lapse in the homesters’ defence resulted in Kelantan United scoring the equaliser through its striker Muhammad Asraff Aliffuddin in the 42nd minute.

The score remained at 1-1 until the end of the game even though both teams had a series of chances to score in the second half.

The second leg of the semi-final will be played at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu on Nov 4.