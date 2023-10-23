Devt masterplan for Jepak holistic, everyone given priority, says Awg Tengah

BINTULU (Oct 23): The development masterplan for Jepak area is holistic and everyone would be given priority, especially the locals, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the state government foresees the rapid growth in Jepak area in the future especially upon the completion of the Jepak bridge as well as other development projects that have been and will be implemented.

“We see this area with high potential to be developed as a satellite town.

“It is in our planning which includes the restructuring of the infrastructure in the village, to build houses where priority is for those who are in Jepak, but it is for the convenience of all,” he said when met by reporters at a gathering with the local villagers at Balai Raya Kampung Jepak today.

What is more important, he added, is that the state government wants to reorganise the villages and the housing projects that will be implemented in stages.

He assured there will be a holistic development in Jepak area with the relocation of Bintulu administration to Kampung Jepak.

Awang Tengah said the masterplan will be centred on the village restructuring, residential housing projects as well as plans to boost the socio-economy of the local small and medium entrepreneurs including other investments.

When asked about the campaigning momentum of GPS on the third day, the GPS director of operations for the by-election expressed satisfaction with the activities planned so far.

“I am excited to join a relaxing programme, although I know today is a working day but the people are willing to come and I enjoy it, we are like one family,” he said.

He said the programmes planned for the campaign aimed at giving more understanding to the local community on what will be carried out by the government in Jepak, including future plans.

“After this election we will start working to implement the projects that have been planned, some have already been implemented and some have not,” he added.

He thus urged Jepak voters to rally behind GPS and to vote for the state coalition candidate Iskandar Turkee in the Nov 4 polling day.

He added strong support and cooperation from constituents is crucial for the government to reach out to the community in Jepak.

Also present at the programme organised by PBB Jepak women wing were Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Ripin Lamat, advisor of Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais, PBB executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek, Bintulu Development Authority deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan and PBB Jepak women chief Noriha Ali.