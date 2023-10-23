Displaced Palestinians take refuge in school funded by Malaysians, says Aman Palestin general manager

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 23): About 2,000 Gaza residents are now taking refuge in a school built with aid from Malaysians after their homes were destroyed by the Israeli regime.

Aman Palestin Berhad general manager (marketing) Muhd Farhan Muhd Fadhil said the Malaysia Quran School started operations in 2018 and is located in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

“Since the warning by the Israeli military for Gaza residents in the north, including Gaza City, to move to southern areas for their safety, many of them have fled to the south.

“One of the places they sought shelter is schools, including the one funded by contributions from the Malaysian people. This situation may continue for an extended period,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said those taking refuge at the school are also provided with food, tents, blankets and mattresses, managed by Aman Palestin staff, who are also local residents.

According to Muhd Farhan, other development projects in Gaza funded by Malaysians and managed by Aman Palestin remain safe and unaffected.

“From what we know, they are still intact. This includes the Al-Qassam Mosque, the As-Syafie Mosque, the Sheikh Ajlin Mosque, and the Aman Palestin hospital that is currently under construction,” he said.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since October 7. — Bernama