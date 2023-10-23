Don’t be mere onlookers but take part in devt plans, says Telang Usan rep

MIRI (Oct 23): Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau has called on the rural communities in his constituency, especially the Penan, to discard the bystanders’ perspective but to actively participate in the state’s development agenda instead.

“The notion of waiting or being mere onlookers is no longer tenable. The rural communities must take action and seize the opportunities in order to elevate their standard of living and economy,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the closing of the Community Empowerment Programme at Long Luteng’s Rural Service Centre in Long Bedian, near here recently.

Dennis also called on his constituents to continue working with the government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ensure continued development in Ulu Baram.

“Do not be swayed by the negative propaganda of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that urge you to oppose the government’s development agenda.

“Decades of experience have shown that such propaganda does not bring about progress for local communities but only leads to setbacks in all aspects,” he said.

He was, however, pleased to note that the people of Ulu Baram, particularly the Penan, have begun to see through the development brought about by the state government.

“All facilities and amenities, such as village roads, solar projects and community hall, among others, are the result of the development agenda brought by the Sarawak government.

“Let’s work together in bringing more development to Telang Usan, and together in unity, we can build a brighter future for all,” he said.

The two-day programme was jointly organised by Miri Division Resident Office, the State Implementation Monitoring Unit (SIMU) and the Economic Planning Unit of the Sarawak Premier’s Department.

The programme which saw a total of 500 participants received financial support from the Prime Minister’s Department, through the State Development Office.

Through such programme, Dennis expressed his hope that the rural communities could gain access to public services and information.

Also present was Telang Usan district officer Ezra Uda.