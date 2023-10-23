Kota Bharu: Where nature, culture intertwine

This is the final article of a six-part series on Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s ‘Berambeh Ke Lembah Klang & Pantai Timur’ programme, running from Sept 9 to 14, 2023.

DAY 6 of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s ‘Berambeh Ke Lembah Klang & Pantai Timur’ programme presented me with mixed feelings.

Indeed, I was ready to explore more wonders of this captivating city of Kota Bharu, but on the other hand, this was the final leg of what I would describe as ‘an enchanting experience’.

Still, I was excited to continue the journey even though I knew it would conclude with a farewell at the end of the day.

‘Retreat beyond compare’

Around 9am, we took a bus ride to Min House Camp, nestled in the heart of Kubang Kerian.

This hidden gem, managed by Muhamad Zanini Mahamood and his wife Wan Noriah Wan Ramli, has been operated under Min House Camp Sdn Bhd since 2010.

The name ‘Min’ is an homage to the couple’s son, Abdul Muhaimin, an individual with Down’s syndrome, who has reached the age of 29.

The Min House Camp is sited along the banks of Sungai Lubuk Durian and Sungai Pengkalan Datu. Surrounded by lush greenery, it is certainly a retreat beyond compare for nature and outdoors enthusiasts.

The sprawling compound houses a wide range of facilities, from quaint chalets and multipurpose halls to a bee farm, a firefly garden, an organic farm, a mini petting zoo, as well as various activities such as kayaking, river-bathing, fishing and clam-digging.

The operators, knowing fully well the requirements of individuals with special needs, have provided wheelchair-accessible facilities as well.

As I stowed my belongings in one of the cozy chalets, I noticed a group of ‘tabika’ (preschool) pupils participating in the ‘Little Farmers’ education programme.

It was fun seeing the children enjoy themselves in activities such as planting trees, catching guppy fish, collecting ‘kelulut’ (stingless bee) honey, and being around rabbits and goats.

It made me excited to take part in the activities outlined for us for the day, but before that, we enjoyed a special treat ‘air halia’ (ginger drink) and an assortment of fruits including rambutan and langsat.

‘Of stingless bees and onde-onde’

The first activity at Min House Camp was a tour around the gallery showcasing various species of ‘kelulut’ and a collection of honey from around the world including those from the regions of Asia, Arabia and Europe.

The ‘kelulut’ farm is perhaps the camp’s main attraction, in that visitors from all corners of the globe would come to see the production of this remarkable honey.

I later found out that the camp offered courses on this stingless bee species, and also basic bee farming.

We got to examine a wooden box used for rearing ‘kelulut’, but I felt that what we were really looking forward to was to have a taste of the ‘kelulut’ honey.

It was exactly what the hype was all about – the ‘golden elixir’ was sweet and tangy, with some delightful earthy notes.

Talking about sweetness, we had the chance to learn the art of making ‘onde-onde’, a traditional dessert of glutinous rice balls with ‘Gula Melaka’-mix filling, covered with fragrant freshly-grated coconut.

Using traditional equipment like the ‘kisar batu’ (grinding stone) and ‘kukur kelapa’ (coconut grater), we had the opportunity to foster closer bonds with one another.

Our guides provided expert assistance, ensuring that our ‘onde-onde’ would turn out perfectly. Paired with coffee from Port Rahsia, the camp’s coffee and mocktail bar, it was a culinary treat.

‘From river to barbeque pit’

A ‘muddy fest’ came next, where we all tried our hands at clam-digging.

Admittedly, it was a challenging feat, certainly not for the faint-hearted, but for us, the reward was worth it.

I felt so happy in seeing bagfuls of clams that we had gathered.

With our plentiful catch, we headed to the Lapa Restaurant, where our guides and the kitchen staff took charge of the clams.

The aroma from the clams being grilled over the barbecue pit at the open kitchen was something that we could not describe in words, and the feast that we had afterwards – well, it was a quiet affair as our faces were buried in the plates, so to speak!

After lunch, we bade farewell to Min House Camp, and also to our fellow travellers, the social media influencers from Peninsular Malaysia.

I was happy that in this trip, I made so many new friends and with us being under the same big media umbrella, we knew that very likely, we would cross paths again.

We gathered for a big group photo, as a memento of our journey and friendship.

‘Telling stories from distant lands’

Our next stop was Masjid Ar-Rahman Pulau Gajah.

This masterpiece of architecture highlights the distinct Malay Kelantanese elements, but with influences from Indonesia, Turkiye and Yemen.

The mosque’s intricate interior decorations tell stories from distant lands.

In seeing this, I could not resist capturing such beauty through my lens.

As the day gracefully gave way to dusk, it was time to make our way to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport to catch my 8.35pm flight to Kuching.

My visit to Kota Bharu had been nothing short of magical, with the outdoors experience at Min House Camp and the tour to Masjid Ar-Rahman Pulau Gajah perfectly capping off the final day of the Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s ‘Berambeh Ke Lembah Klang & Pantai Timur’.

As I settled into my seat in the cabin, I reflected on the beauty of Kota Bharu – a place where nature and culture intertwine to create unforgettable memories to those who are fortunate to be able to experience it.