KTS-STIHL partnership hailed as strong familial bond

KUCHING (Oct 23) The appointment of KTS as the chainsaw distributor for STIHL in East Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam in 1968 was a turning point that set both companies on a path to dominance in the chainsaw market, said KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

According to Lau, KTS, which was incorporated in 1962 back then was still a relatively small company with fewer than 100 employees, primarily engaged in the export of sawn timber and logs for their associates.

“The appointment marked an important milestone in the growth of KTS Group. Despite the lack of experiences in handling agency products, KTS was determined to ensure the success of this business and we quickly move ahead aggressively in facing all challenges and competition.

“We set up branches and sub-branches throughout Sarawak and Sabah to be able to service our dealers and customers effectively. We provided the best after-sales service that competitors found hard to beat.

“In less than a decade, KTS managed to secure a major market share in the professional chainsaw industry, a position we continue to hold with pride,” he said in his keynote address at the KTS/STIHL 55th Anniversary Gala Night at KTS Garden here last night.

Beyond business, Lau described the partnership between KTS and STIHL as a strong familial bond.

“Over the past 55 years, KTS has established a strong, long-standing and fruitful relationship with STIHL. Together, KTS and STIHL have excelled, becoming East Malaysian and chainsaw market’s number one stakeholder.

“Over the years also, we have diversified from chainsaws to a full range of power tools renowned for quality, efficiency, and safety. The most recent addition to our product lineup is the cordless battery-powered range, made possible through Stihl’s generous support,” he said.

Lau congratulated STIHL for its global recognition and KTS dealers for their significant contributions to STIHL’s success in East Malaysia and Brunei.

“We are thankful for the trust vested in us, and in particular, we thank you for your renewed support alongside us as we strive towards growing our businesses in a mutually beneficial and sustainable way

“Thank you for joining us on this journey of 55 years, and I look forward to many more years of support from you, as we constantly looking for innovative new means to grow our business together,” said Lau.

“There are challenges ahead, to be sure. But we have a proven track record – 55 years’ worth of working together and overcoming whatever challenges that come our way.

“We have not only a shared past but also a shared future. We hope you will continue journeying with us, we will move forward and embrace the future together. Together, we are stronger. And, together, we will prosper,” he added.

Meanwhile, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling highlighted a key event during the anniversary celebration, which was a charity carwash aimed at raising funds for 23 Chinese independent secondary schools throughout Sarawak and Sabah.

“This event saw outstanding support, with RM2 million raised, including KTS’ contribution on a 1-to-1 basis. A total of 6,138 cars have been washed for seven carwash stations,” he said in his speech.

“Tonight, as we celebrate this remarkable milestone for both KTS and STIHL, let us also reflect on the many accomplishments and achievements we have collectively realized over the last 55 years.

“Let us also look forward with great anticipation to many more years of prosperity and success that lie ahead,” he added.