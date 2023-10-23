KTS-STIHL’s 55 years of partnership a remarkable milestone, says Kuching South mayor

KUCHING (Oct 23): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has hailed the 55 years of partnership between KTS and STIHL as a beacon of trust, quality, and enduring relationship.

In his speech during the KTS/STIHL 55th Anniversary Gala Night at KTS Garden here last night, Wee not only commended the companies’ remarkable milestone but also stressed the critical need for high-quality products in Sarawak.

“Good products need a good company management and we’d like to see lots of good products in Sarawak.

“While technological advancements play a vital role, they can never fully replace the human touch that customers desire. People want to see, touch, and understand how machinery functions, and it’s this tangible experience that builds trust in which I believe you have done all that,” he said.

Wee also commended KTS and STIHL for their commitment to after-sales service, highlighting it as a linchpin in a company’s dedication to safeguarding its customers.

“You might not earn from your products, but the servicing is crucial because you have to protect the people and lead them to continue having their trust.”

Wee also brought to the forefront the importance of trust and relationships, underscoring the role these values play in building successful businesses.

“Fifty-five years is a number not easy to achieve. Trust is one thing; they built a relationship, and they go for both sides – the trust that you have and on the other side the belief, so you both can marry,” he said.

He then emphasised that prosperity is a collective endeavour.

“A company that will grow is not only by itself but a team working with your staff and management and of course, we can do this as I can see that the products are giving confidence to the dealers who should push it harder for you.

“I hope you can see the nature of your products and come out with more products that are in line with the latest technology as you have actually gotten into the market and know the market too well.

“I am sure you will have a lot of 55 years to come, and I’m sure your dealers will be very, very happy to push for your products,” he added.

Also present were KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling, and STIHL Southeast Asia (SEA) sales director Peter Wesner.