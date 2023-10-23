Malaysia, Indonesia commence Kekar Malindo military exercise

TAWAU (Oct 23): A total of 647 officers and personnel of the 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade and the Indonesian Army today commenced the Kekar Malindo Exercise Series 46AB/2023 around Tawau and Kalabakan.

13th Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier-General Hashim Osman said the nine-day bilateral exercise, which runs until November 1, is aimed at strengthening Malaysia and Indonesia’s capabilities in joint training for conventional offensive warfare.

“Besides enhancing understanding and good cooperation, such bilateral exercises will improve the competence of officers and personnel in tactical and technical aspects,” he said while inaugurating the exercise at the Kukusan Army camp here.

Hashim stressed that the concept of “learning and relearning” should always be adapted and applied in every exercise and that the joint exercises are the best means to identify weaknesses and improve tactical understanding between the two countries.

He said the exercise concept includes cross-training and field exercises, involving combat support units of the 5th Division Formation, such as armour, engineering, field artillery, as well as service support elements under the auspices of the 13th Infantry Brigade of Malaysia, to realise contemporary combat capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the 613/Raja Alam Infantry Battalion in Tarakan, Indonesia, Lieutenant Colonel Danan Wisnubrata said the exercise fosters bilateral relations based on trust and respect and improved the military knowledge of soldiers from both countries. — Bernama