Mayor: MBKS in talks with three cities on WCC sister craft city status

KUCHING (Oct 23): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is in discussion with three cities in Indonesia, China and Kazakhstan that have expressed interest in having World Crafts Council (WCC) sister craft city status alongside Kuching.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the plan would begin with Yogyakarta in Indonesia, followed by Linshu (China) and Taraz (Kazakhstan).

“Previously, we had a discussion with the Princess of Yogyakarta. We did follow up on them and now we need to get everybody together, so we will start with Yogyakarta,” he told reporters after a tour of the What About Kuching (WAK) 2023 Artistically About Kuching (AAK) exhibition at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here yesterday.

Wee said Kuching had gained the title as WCC International City for Crafts back in 2019, however there was not much movement in promoting Sarawak’s arts and crafts to the world.

As such, he said MBKS is currently exploring the possibility of working together with the aforementioned cities to ensure Kuching lives up to the title and, at the same time, bring Sarawak’s arts and crafts to the international level.

“So of course, initially what we should be doing is to have connection with the cities that are also rich in their respective crafts so that we’ll be able to connect with each other.

“Of course we will be working together with the private sector and our local talents as we have a lot of them.

“This is done to ensure that we can put ourselves at the international level so that more exposure can be done for our crafts and to make known our local talents to the world,” he said.

Wee also noted that since 1989, Sarawak ethnic designs have been incorporated into wearable art such as the Sarawak Batik.

However, he emphasised on the importance of Sarawakians wearing Sarawak Batik to further promote the state’s arts and crafts and at the same time, assist the local talents who created them.

“We need to see our own Sarawakians wearing Sarawak Batik. As Sarawakians, we should be proud of our arts and crafts.

“If you go to Indonesia, everybody there is wearing Indonesian Batik, so why can’t Sarawakians wear Sarawak Batik?”

The AAK exhibition, themed ‘Texture and Colours’, brings the works of selected artists and artisans such as Ibu Ngot, Mathew Ngau Jau, Michael Lim and Ramsay Ong, among others.

The latest creations from Kuching-based international fashion designers Edric Ong and Melinda Omar are also on display at the exhibition, which runs until Oct 31.