Padawan Raft Safari 2023 records increase in participation

KUCHING (Oct 23): The Padawan Raft Safari 2023 has recorded a participation of 200 teams – a substantial increase from the previous year’s 112 teams.

The event’s closing ceremony at Kampung Git, Padawan, near here yesterday was attended by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, said the Padawan Raft Safari has good potential to attract rafting enthusiasts from abroad.

“When people seek adventure, Sarawak can be the go-to destination, and for rafting, Padawan Raft Safari can be their top choice,” he said in his speech.

The annual event saw the participation of 13 international teams – four from Thailand, two from Indonesia, and one each from the United States, Russia, Belarus, China, Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines.

The 22km Government Agencies Rafting event had the largest number of participants with 77 teams, followed by the 40km Kayak (44 teams), and the 32km Open Raft (36 teams).

The 22km Women’s Raft Open and the Hotels & Tour Agencies Raft events, meanwhile, saw the participation of 23 and 20 teams, respectively.

Unimas Eco Adventure clinched the top spot for the 40km Kayak category, earning a cash prize of RM500 after completing the challenge in three hours and 50 minutes.

Unimas Junior C and Unimas Junior B took second and third place, earning RM300 and RM200, respectively.

For the 32km Open Raft category, Pemuda Stakan 3 crossed the finish line first, clocking three hours and 15 minutes, to secure RM1,500 and a trophy.

PK 21 Tebedu B and Kut Muara 1, meanwhile, came second and third, receiving RM1,300 and RM1,000 and a trophy each, respectively.

For the 22km Women’s Raft Open, Kut Muara 2 emerged champion after completing the challenge in a time of two hours and 11 minutes, winning RM1,000 and a trophy.

In second and third were PK 21 Tebedu A and Kelab Rekreasi Lingga Tebakang, respectively, earning themselves RM700 and RM500 and a trophy each.

The other category winners were Pemuda Stakan 1 (22km Government Agencies Raft), and Kesdar A (22km Hotels & Tour Agencies Raft).

Also present at the closing ceremony were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, and Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.