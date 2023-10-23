PM Anwar: All are invited to join ‘Malaysia with Palestine’ gathering at Bukit Jalil tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is inviting all Malaysians to participate in the Malaysia with Palestine Assembly at Axiata Arena Stadium, Bukit Jalil tomorrow night as a sign of national solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The prime minister shared about the gathering in a post on his Facebook page today.

“Come on all Malaysians go to Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil tomorrow night as a sign of our solidarity with the Palestinian people!” said the prime minister.

In a poster shared in the post, the rally is scheduled to take place from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Also sharing the same poster on Facebook is Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Coalition of NGOs (non-governmental organisations) throughout Malaysia, the prime minister is expected to deliver a special message at the gathering as soon as he returns from abroad.

“The programme which will begin with congregational Maghrib prayers will continue with speeches by NGO representatives before closing with a special speech by the prime minister,” according to the statement.

Serantau Muslim chairman Ustaz Hakim Mohd Nor who is also one of the programme’s secretariat said the purpose of implementing this programme is to show Malaysia’s unity towards the Palestinian people who are currently being oppressed by Zionist Israel.

According to him, the assembly aims at three main objectives which are to stop the war in Palestine, secondly to stop the killing of children, women and disabled people in the troubled region and thirdly as a united voice of Muslims around the world.

The white dress themed gathering is expected to be attended by more than 20,000 people, he said.

Meanwhile, Global Peace Mission chairman Ahmad Fahmi Samsudin, who is also the programme secretariat, said the gathering will continue in the states in a tour of 1,000,000 Defenders of Palestine.

The rally in the state will start at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on Sunday, October 29, he said. — Bernama