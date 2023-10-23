Premier: Upcoming S’wak Performing Arts Centre to make state focal point for arts, cultural activities

KUCHING (Oct 23): The upcoming Sarawak Performing Arts Centre in Kuch­ing will make Sarawak known internationally for the staging of various artistic and cultural activities, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with Kuching already recognised as City of Unity, the government’s intention to make Sarawak a focal point for arts and cultural activities in Malaysia can now be realised.

“The Sarawak government has allocated more than RM200 million to upgrade the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building into the Sarawak Performing Arts Centre.

“This will enable Sarawak to stage international standard performances and boost Sarawak’s reputation among arts and culture practitioners from domestic and abroad,” he said in his speech at the Anugerah Seni Budaya Sarawak 2023 last night.

The text of speech was read by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) and various agencies under it are always actively planning various programmes that can advance the state’s creative industry.

He said the hosting of various events such as the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta, Sarawak Regatta, Rainforest World Music Festival, Sarawak Harvest & Folklore Festival and Borneo International Kite Festival not only generates local economy but also enables tourists to learn about uniqueness of Sarawak’s cultural heritage coming from its 41 ethnic groups.

“All the initiatives implemented are aimed at preserving our arts and heritage to remain relevant and recognised. The richness of arts, culture and heritage is the source of pride and the ‘life’ for each ethnic group.

“Therefore, today’s generation needs to study and deepen their knowledge in these so that arts, culture and heritage remain alive even as the country faces the challenges of modernisation and technological advancements today,” he said.

Also present that night were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, the Ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussain and Department of Culture, Arts and Heritage (JKKN) Sarawak director Noor Seela Noor Sulaiman.