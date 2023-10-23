Reach out to MMA for help in dealing with workplace bullying, harassment, doctors advised

SIBU (Oct 23): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is an avenue for doctors to seek help and support in dealing with the problems of bullying and harassment at the workplace.

According to a recent survey conducted by the MMA’s Section Concerning House Officers, Medical Officers and Specialists (SCHOMOS) and its Junior Doctors Network (JDN), it is reported that Malaysian doctors generally work overtime at least three times a week.

It also states that 30 to 40 per cent of doctors across the states have faced some form of workplace bullying and harassment, especially the young doctors.

The survey, which ran from Sept 15 to Oct 1, involved participation of 728 Malaysian doctors from the public and private healthcare sectors.

“We must take this matter very seriously and find out solutions to rectify the situation.

“I would say that MMA is an important resource for all doctors to get help and support in dealing with such problems.

“In MMA, we have HelpDoc through which all doctors can lodge complaints or bring up issues that are adversely affecting them,” said MMA Sarawak chairman Dr Liew Shan Fap in his opening speech for the ‘51st Anniversary Dinner of MMA Sarawak’ at a hotel here on Saturday .

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz were also present.

Adding on, Dr Liew observed that after 60 years of the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak had yet to achieve healthcare equity and equality, especially for people living in the rural areas.

“We must emphasise efforts to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery, and ensure the accessibility of better quality healthcare services for all.

“We need specific policies and funding to achieve better healthcare services in the rural areas,” he stressed.

He said the process would be accelerated if Sarawak could obtain autonomy in health in accordance with the provision under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Therefore, I assure all that MMA Sarawak branch would fully support the state government’s efforts towards achieving autonomy in health,” added Dr Liew.