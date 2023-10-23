Regatta Lepa to showcase Sabah sea gypsies’ culture

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Sabah Bajau Laut or sea gypsies will again be showcasing their culture and tradition at the 28th Regatta Lepa which will take place from November 17 to 19 in Semporna.

It is expected that Semporna will play host to about 50,000 visitors during the three-day festival next month.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew told a press conference here on Monday that the Regatta Lepa is an annual celebration that is organised by the Sabah Tourism Board in collaboration with the Semporna District Office.

Liew said that as in previous years, various exciting activities are planned for the event and this included a parade of the ‘lepa’ adorned in vibrant colors, accompanied by the rhythmic and captivating traditional Bajau dance known as Igal-Igal.

“Visitors will be treated to a variety of interesting events, including the Sanggom Maglami-lami, which features choir performances, ‘Budjang Manis’ and ‘Lalla Dorogan’ competitions, as well as a lantern parade with Lepa-themed lanterns by students from 10 schools around Semporna,” said Liew.

There will also be sports events such as kayak competitions and boat tug-of-war contests, as well as exhibitions by agencies and departments,” she added.

She said that the event is not only a celebration of cultural heritage but also a boost to the local economy and promotion of Semporna as a tourist destination rich in natural beauty, cultural diversity and history.

“Semporna has long been recognised as one of Sabah’s primary attractions and its islands and beautiful diving spots make it a global tourism destination.

“However, Semporna is not just about its natural beauty. It is also home to the Bajau Laut community, renowned for their craftsmanship in building traditional boats known as ‘Lepa’ which is not only a boat but a work of art representing the heritage and cultural identity of Semporna,” Liew stressed.

According to Liew at the closing ceremony, the winners of the ‘Pertandingan Budjang Manis’, ‘Lalla Dorongan’ ‘Perarakan Lepa Cantik dan Lepa Berhias’, among others would be announced.

“That evening, there will be a variety of performances and the event will be closed with a fireworks display,” she said.

Liew also asked the relevant departments and agencies to ensure the level of cleanliness in Semporna during the event and to ensure that contingency plans are in place in the eventuality of a water supply disruption.

As for accommodations, Bugaya community development leader Abdul Hussin Kiamsin said that there are now more hotels and homestays which would be enough for the tourists during the festival.